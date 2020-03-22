Abe to Make Decision on Tokyo Olympics Soon: Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to make a decision soon on whether to hold the Tokyo Olympics as scheduled, U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday.

"I told Abe...'That's your decision,'" Trump said. "I know he's gonna make it soon. I don't know what it's gonna be, and I didn't think I should be influencing it at all."

Over the Olympics, USA Swimming and USA Track & Field have requested that the games be put off as the novel coronavirus is raging around the world.

The Washington Post has run an editorial titled, "The Olympics must be canceled or postponed."

In a news conference at the White House, Trump also said that "there are options," including a delay until next year.

