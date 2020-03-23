Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 46 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by two to 46 in Japan on Sunday, including fatalities related to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The Osaka prefectural government in western Japan said Sunday that an infected resident of Toyonaka in his 70s died the previous day.

His infection was confirmed March 10. He had preexisting conditions.

In the eastern region, Gunma Prefecture announced the death of an infected man.

The southwestern city of Oita confirmed infections of four more people related to the National Hospital Organization's Oita Medical Center, including two nurses and a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized.

