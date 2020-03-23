Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 49 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by five to 49 in Japan on Sunday, including fatalities related to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In addition, 46 infection cases were found across the country.

Two deaths were confirmed in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, while one fatal case was reported each in Saitama, Osaka and Gunma prefectures.

The Osaka case was a resident of Toyonaka in his 70s who received treatment after his infection was confirmed March 10. He had preexisting conditions.

The Hyogo cases were a user in his 70s of a day-care facility in Itami and a woman in her 80. She was a family member of a person who had close contact with an infected user of the same facility.

