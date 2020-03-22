Nissan to Lay Off 3,000 Plant Workers in Spain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> has decided to temporarily lay off 3,000 plant workers in Spain, where the novel coronavirus is raging, it was learned Sunday.

One of Nissan's Spanish plants is in Barcelona. It is a key production base for the Japanese automaker and manufactures commercial vehicles.

Its operations have been suspended since March 13 because of difficulty in procuring components due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The layoff is a result of what is beyond Nissan's control, a company official said.

