Japan Raises Travel Alert for U.S. amid Virus Spread

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has raised its travel alert for the United States to Level 2, urging citizens to avoid nonessential trips to anywhere in the country, in response to the spread of the new coronavirus there.

Issuing the new travel advisory on Sunday, the ministry called on people planning to make trips to the United States and those currently in the country to try to obtain up-to-date information and take full measures so as not to get the virus in light of the possibilities of infections spreading further there and the U.S. government imposing stronger restrictions on the movement of people.

According to the ministry, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the United States stood at 15,219 as of Saturday, 201 of whom have died. U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13 over the virus.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised its travel notice for Japan to Level 3, the highest on its warning system, calling on people to avoid all nonessential trips to the Asian country.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of State raised its alert to the highest Level 4, urging U.S. nationals not to travel abroad, including Japan.

