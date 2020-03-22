Japanese Princess Aiko Graduates from High School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a graduation ceremony at Gakushuin Girls' Senior High School on Sunday afternoon.

From April, the 18-year-old princess will study at the Department of Japanese Language and Literature at Gakushuin University's Faculty of Letters.

Both the Emperor and the Empress refrained from attending the ceremony given the spread of the novel coronavirus across Japan.

Princess Aiko, wearing a school uniform and a medical mask, arrived at school early in the afternoon.

Looking back at her days at the high school, she told reporters, "I've experienced a lot and had a very enjoyable and fulfilling school life."

