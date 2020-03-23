Toyota to Partially Halt Plant in Japan after 2nd Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Sunday that it will partially halt the operations of a central Japan automobile plant after finding the second novel coronavirus case among its workers.

Toyota will shut part of the Takaoka plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, with two production lines for three days from Monday to disinfect the workplace and implement additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the closure, the production line where the two infected employees worked will be stopped. The line makes the flagship Corolla and the Harrier SUV.

The second case was an employee in his 20s. He was staying home because he had had close contact with the employee who first tested positive.

When the first case was confirmed, Toyota stopped the affected plant section for disinfection Thursday. The operations there were resumed within the day.

