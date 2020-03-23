KDDI Unveils 5G Service with Unlimited Data for 8,650 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> said Monday it will launch its fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed large-capacity mobile communication service in Japan on Thursday.

For subscribers of the new service, the Japanese mobile carrier will offer an unlimited data plan for 8,650 yen per month. The monthly fee can be reduced to as low as 3,460 yen, or 40 pct of the regular price, through the use of various discounts.

The service will be available in limited areas in 15 prefectures this month and in major cities across the country starting this summer, according to the operator of "au" mobile phone service.

"With our 5G service, we hope to expand new value of sports-watching and other experiences," KDDI President Makoto Takahashi said at an event to announce the launch of the 5G service that was held using a live relay system.

KDDI's announcement came after domestic rivals NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> and Softbank Corp. <9434> respectively rolled out details of their 5G services. The launch date is set for Wednesday for NTT Docomo and Friday for Softbank.

