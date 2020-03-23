IOC to Discuss Postponing Tokyo Olympics over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that it will consider a possibility of postponing the Tokyo Summer Olympics amid the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo metropolitan government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," the committee said.

The IOC added that it will finalize the discussions "within the next four weeks."

But the committee said that calling off the Tokyo Olympics "is not on the agenda," noting that the cancellation "would not solve any of the problems or help anybody."

The IOC made the announcement after holding an extraordinary meeting of its Executive Board on the day, where it agreed to "step up its scenario-planning" for the games "to safeguard the health of all involved and to contribute to the containment" of the new coronavirus. The Tokyo Olympics is currently scheduled to kick off on July 24 this year.

