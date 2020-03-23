Japan to Release School Restart Guidelines on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government will release on Tuesday guidelines on the restart of schools after many schools in the nation were shut as an emergency measure at the request of the state to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said Monday.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated his government's policy of lifting its school closure request from the new academic year beginning in April.

"We are still in a critical period for bringing the viral outbreak under control," Abe said, adding that he has instructed the education minister to consider measures to prevent mass infections from occurring.

Hagiuda told the committee meeting that all schools will be resumed in principle.

If infection with the coronavirus is confirmed at schools after the resumption, emergency closures would be introduced again while the number of people who contacted those infected and the virus situation in local communities concerned are taken into account, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]