Japan's Entry Restrictions to Cover Travelers from U.S.

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan decided Monday to expand its entry restrictions related to the outbreak of the new coronavirus to include all travelers from the United States, including Japanese nationals who return home.

All travelers to Japan from the United States, where the number of people infected with the virus is increasing rapidly, will be asked to stay at designated places for two weeks and refrain from using public transportation, Abe said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Later in the day, the Japanese government decided on the measure at a meeting of its headquarters on the fight against the new coronavirus.

The entry restrictions for travelers from the United States will take effect at midnight Wednesday (3 p.m. GMT) and remain in place until the end of April.

"Japan will keep in step with efforts by other countries, including the United States, for preventing a further spread of the coronavirus in the world," Abe said at the headquarters meeting. "Japan will continue to closely monitor infection cases in other countries and take timely border control measures without hesitation," he said.

