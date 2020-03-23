Softbank to Sell Up to 4.5 T. Yen in Assets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Softbank Group Corp. <9984> said Monday it will sell up to 4.5 trillion yen in assets to raise funds to buy back up to 2 trillion yen in own shares and repay debt.

The buyback will be in addition to a plan announced on March 13 to spend 500 billion yen to repurchase own shares.

The latest move is apparently aimed at improving the Japanese company's finances and putting a break on falls in its stock price caused by the spread of the new coronavirus.

The 2.5-trillion-yen share buyback is the largest in the company's history, far exceeding a 600-billion-yen buyback plan it announced in February 2019.

Softbank plans to acquire 45 pct of all its outstanding shares to cancel them.

