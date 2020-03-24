Aso Voices Concern about Coronavirus Impact at G-20 Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso expressed concerns about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus at a videoconference among top finance and monetary policymakers from the Group of 20 major economies on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Aso said he told his G-20 counterparts that he is "deeply concerned about the market and economic impact of the novel coronavirus."

Aso also said, "The G-20 countries should express their determination to act in a timely and thorough way."

At the videoconference among the G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that solid corporate finances and well-functioning markets will reassure businesses and households.

The G-20 officials did not issue a joint statement at the videoconference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]