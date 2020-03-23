Toilet Paper Shortages in Japan to Be Resolved in A Week: Industry Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Toilet and tissue paper shortages in Japan amid the spread of the new coronavirus are expected to be resolved in about a week, industry leader Susumu Yajima said Monday.

There are abundant stocks and factories are running at full capacity, Yajima, chairman of the Japan Paper Association, told a press conference.

"We are working very hard to deliver as much as possible to stores," said Yajima, also chairman of Oji Holdings Corp. <3861>.

He pointed out that false rumors had spread and caused the shortages. One such rumor was that materials for toilet paper are used to make face masks.

Citing the fact that demand jumped to five times the normal levels because of such false information, Yajima said people should exercise the minimum ethics expected of Japanese.

