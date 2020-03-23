Japan Convenience Store Sales Up 2.6 Pct in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan in February rose 2.6 pct from a year before on a same-store basis, lifted by surging demand for face masks and toilet paper on the back of the spread of the new coronavirus, the Japan Franchise Association said Monday.

Sales totaled 802.6 billion yen, growing for the second straight month, the association said.

The rise also reflected the effects of a holiday to celebrate the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne in May last year, and an additional day of store operation thanks to leap year.

The number of customers rose 2.3 pct, the first increase in five months and the largest growth since the 2.5 pct gain in February 2012.

Sales of nonfood items, such as face masks, toilet paper and toys, grew 3.6 pct.

