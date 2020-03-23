Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 52 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus in Japan rose to 52 on Monday, with the deaths of three elderly people, including a man in his 80s in the central prefecture of Aichi.

The man, who returned from New York on March 11, died at a hospital in the Aichi city of Okazaki on Monday morning, and was later found positive for the virus, according to the city government.

The health ministry reported the deaths of two men, both in their 70s, from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In the city of Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture, a man in his 70s, who returned from Spain, and his wife tested positive for the virus, marking the first cases of infection in the northeastern prefecture.

Also on Monday, three foreign nationals in their 40s to 50s in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

