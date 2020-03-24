Govt Preparing for 1-Year Delay of Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The administration of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has effectively given up holding the Tokyo Olympics from July 24 as planned, and is beginning work to postpone the games by a year, sources said.

The move comes after the International Olympic Committee announced Sunday that it will consider postponing the quadrennial sporting event due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe the Tokyo Olympics should be held in its complete form, as proof that the world has won against the virus, and cancellation is impossible," Abe said at a Budget Committee meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Monday.

"The IOC decision aligns with my thinking," he added. "If (the Olympics) cannot be held in its complete form, there is no choice but to decide on postponement."

The prime minister also said that a decision on the timing of the Tokyo Games should be made as soon as possible, emphasizing his intent to come to a conclusion swiftly in talks with the IOC and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

