Toyota to Idle 5 Plants in Japan due to Virus Impact

Nagoya, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Monday it will idle seven production lines at five plants in Japan starting April 3 as the spread of the novel coronavirus cuts into vehicle demand globally.

The production suspension will last until between April 6 and 15, the Japanese automaker said. Given days off, the halt will actually range from two days to nine days.

The move is expected to cut Toyota's vehicle production by about 36,000 units.

The five affected factories include the Takaoka and Tsutsumi plants in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and the Tahara plant in the Aichi city of Tahara.

Vehicle sales are expected to plunge in North America and other regions starting this month due to the virus. Toyota is expected to be forced to idle more plants if the pandemic prolongs.

