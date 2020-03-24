IOC Member Says Tokyo Games Will Be Postponed: Paper

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 23 (Jiji Press)--A long-serving member of the International Olympic Committee has said in an interview with USA Today that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will be postponed.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Dick Pound, a Canadian, who has been serving as an IOC member since 1978, said in the telephone interview with the U.S. newspaper.

He made the comment after the IOC decided on Sunday to consider the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee is set to reach a conclusion within the next four weeks after discussing the issue with the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and others.

"The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," Pound said. "The games will likely be moved to 2021, with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks," he added.

An IOC spokesman told Jiji Press that how to interpret an IOC Executive Board decision is up to each member of the committee, indicating that the remarks Pound made in the interview with USA Today represent his personal view.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]