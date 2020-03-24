Nikkei Jumps Over 1,000 Points

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese stocks were sharply higher in morning trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei average surging over 1,000 points.

The Nikkei average of 225 select issues listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange stood at 17,931.33 at 10:39 a.m., up 1,043.55 points, or 6.18 pct, from Monday.

Stocks attracted hefty purchases following a rise in U.S. stock index futures in off-hours trading thanks to expectations that U.S. Congress is set to pass an economic stimulus package, market sources said.

Buying on dips spread to a wide range of issues following the market's recent sharp downswing, brokers said.

