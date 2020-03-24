LDP Mulls Support for Koike's Reelection as Tokyo Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering supporting the reelection of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in the July 5 gubernatorial poll, it was learned Tuesday.

The LDP believes that it needs to work with Koike as the International Olympic Committee decided Sunday to consider the possibility of postponing the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, sources familiar with the situation said.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai held talks on Tuesday with senior officials of the LDP's Tokyo chapter to discuss what to do regarding the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

"I'd like to hear opinions on the basis of supporting a candidate who can win the governor election," Nikai told a press conference before the day's meeting.

Koike trounced the LDP's candidate in the 2016 Tokyo gubernatorial election.

