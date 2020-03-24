Tokyo Olympics Set to Be Postponed until 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics, originally slated for this summer, is now set to be postponed until next year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was learned Tuesday.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee agreed the same day to put off the Tokyo Games for around one year and hold it by summer 2021.

The accord came during telephone talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach.

The talks were also attended by Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]