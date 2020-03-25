Tokyo Sees Largest Number of Coronavirus Cases within Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of people with the new coronavirus in Tokyo became the largest among Japan's 47 prefectures on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 17 new confirmed cases, with the total in the Japanese capital rising to 171, surpassing the previously highest figure, seen in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Among infected people in Tokyo, a man in his 70s died on Tuesday, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 53, including former passengers of the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

At a press conference on Monday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike mentioned the possibility of the city's lockdown, depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, a metropolitan official said, "Although the number of confirmed cases is increasing, we've been able to track down infection routes to some extent."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]