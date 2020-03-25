Trump Tells Abe of Support for 1-Year Olympic Delay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his support for the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by about a year, in telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held on Wednesday morning Japan time.

In the 40-minute phone talks, Abe said he and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had a conference call on Tuesday and agreed on the postponement in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said he thinks this was a very wise and great decision.

The postponement is intended to allow athletes from around the world to play in their best conditions and make the Tokyo Games safe for spectators, Abe said. Trump said he that fully supports the decision and welcomes everything Abe says.

Abe and Trump agreed that Japan and the United States will share information and work together in the fight against the coronavirus, including on the development of treatment.

