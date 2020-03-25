NTT Docomo Becomes First to Launch 5G Service in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> launched fifth-generation, or 5G, large-capacity ultrahigh-speed mobile phone services on Wednesday, becoming the first in Japan to do so.

Rivals KDDI Corp. <9433> and Softbank Corp. <9434> are set to follow suit on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Rakuten Inc. <4755> plans to enter the 5G market in June.

With the start of the 5G era, the mobile carriers aim to expand their customer bases by providing high-resolution video distribution services utilizing the 5G technology.

On Wednesday, NTT Docomo started to accept subscriptions to its 5G services and sell handsets, priced at around between 80,000 yen and 120,000 yen, at its outlets across the country.

The company's 5G services are offered at 7,650 yen per month, excluding tax. The monthly fee can be reduced to as low as 4,480 yen with the use of discounts.

