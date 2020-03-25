GPIF to Raise Investment Share of Foreign Bonds to 25 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund plans to raise the proportion of foreign bonds in its portfolio to 25 pct from the current 15 pct for the five years from fiscal 2020, it was learned Wednesday.

The public pension fund manager is finding it advisable to give more weight to higher-yield foreign bonds, amid the Bank of Japan's ultraeasy monetary policy, informed sources said.

In the first review of its basic investment portfolio in about five and a half years, the GPIF will lower the share of domestic bonds to 25 pct from 35 pct while keeping the shares of domestic and foreign equities at 25 pct each, according to the sources.

