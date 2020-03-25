Asanoyama Promoted to 2nd-Highest Sumo Rank of Ozeki

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association unanimously decided Wednesday to promote sekiwake Asanoyama to the second-highest rank of ozeki from the summer grand tournament in May.

Representing the association, director Dewanoumi and stablemaster Sendagawa visited the dormitory of the Takasago stable, to which the 26-year-old wrestler belongs, in the western city of Osaka to inform him of the promotion.

"I'm honored to accept the promotion," Asanoyama said, meeting the messengers together with stablemaster Takasago.

"In order to live up to the title of ozeki, I will love sumo, fulfill justice as a sumo wrestler and work hard," he added.

The promotion of Asanoyama was decided at an association conference to update the wrestlers' rankings for the upcoming tournament in Tokyo and an extraordinary board meeting at Edion Arena Osaka, where the March tournament was held until Sunday.

