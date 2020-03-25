Japan Biz Leaders Show Understanding over Olympic Delay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leaders Wednesday showed their understanding over the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying it was unavoidable to reschedule the quadrennial events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many companies said the postponement, decided Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee, was a right judgment for the health of athletes and others, while some people expressed their concerns over the problem arising from the schedule change.

"The postponement was inevitable based on the situations surrounding many participating countries" hit by the COVID-19 outbreak," Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, told a press conference.

He also expressed concerns over a loss of demand that had been expected for summer this year related to the Tokyo Games, originally slated to start in July.

The delay "was unavoidable given the current situation marked by a series of cancellations and postponements of Olympic and Paralympic qualifiers," said Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

