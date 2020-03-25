Carlyle Sets Up Buyout Fund for Japan Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Carlyle Group Inc. said Wednesday that it has established a buyout fund focusing on Japanese business succession and carve-out deals.

Carlyle has raised 258 billion yen for the new fund, one of its largest focusing on Japanese companies. It secured investments from pension funds, life and nonlife insurers and other institutional investors in and outside Japan.

The buyout fund will pursue deals involving midsize companies struggling with finding business successors and carve-outs of noncore operations by major companies.

The size of the new fund will be more than double that of Carlyle's previous fund created in 2015. Investments are expected to be made in retail, manufacturing, information technology and other sectors.

The investment period will be 12 years. The fund aims to realize profits by selling acquired businesses to third parties or listing their stocks.

