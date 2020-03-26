Naha Airport's 2nd Runway Goes into Service

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--The second runway at Naha Airport in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa went into service on Thursday, in tough times as travel demand is plummeting due partly to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the launch of the new runway, annual landing and takeoff slots at the airport in Naha, the capital of the prefecture, have increased about 80 pct to 240,000 from 135,000.

The 2,700-meter runway, built 1.3 kilometers offshore along the first runway, can accommodate large aircraft.

In fiscal 2018, which ended in March 2019, the number of landings and takeoffs at the airport totaled 164,000, far more than its capacity, leading to frequent delays in departures and arrivals. The two-runway system is expected to help increase on-time flight operations.

The second runway was constructed to meet growing demand for flights to and from Okinawa, and the prefectural government and others had asked airlines to expand their services, pinning high hopes on the new runway.

