Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Exits Quarantine in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The Diamond Princess, a high-profile novel coronavirus-hit cruise ship, left a pier in Yokohama port Wednesday after nearly two months of quarantine.

In mid-May, the ship is scheduled to be put in service again, according to a Japanese unit of Carnival Corp., the world's leading cruise company headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The Diamond Princess' departure was made possible by the completion of disinfection work and Yokohama Quarantine Station's issuance of a quarantine certificate the same day.

The British-flagged cruise ship entered the port, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3. Of a total of 3,711 passengers and crew members, including passengers who got off the ship earlier, 712 have been tested positive for the virus and 10 have died.

According to Carnival Japan Inc., after leaving the Daikoku pier the ship will stop by another pier in the port to receive necessary items to resume luxury cruise services, such as mattresses, linen supplies and interior accessories, from a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> factory there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]