G-7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Cooperation to Fight Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven top industrial countries on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to working together in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The G-7 foreign ministers confirmed that the seven countries will share lessons and expertise about the virus, cooperate in border control measures and promote international cooperation in vaccine and treatment development.

The ministers also reaffirmed that their countries will keep in close contact with each other about the safety of foreign residents and take a leading role in assistance to developing countries.

In talks via videoconference, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his G-7 counterparts that their countries should play a leading role in the fight against the virus.

Motegi also briefed the G-7 officials about an agreement reached by Japan and the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games for about a year. He won support from his G-7 counterparts for the postponement.

