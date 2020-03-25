Tokyo Governor Issues Stay-at-Home Request as COVID-19 Cases Jump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike requested the Japanese capital's residents on Wednesday not to leave their home for nonessential purposes over the next weekend, after the number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo jumped by 41 to 212 on the day.

"We're in a critical stage of (avoiding) an (infection) overshoot," or an explosive surge of cases of the coronavirus disease, Koike told a hurriedly called press conference.

Tokyo saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, after the previous day's 17.

On Monday, Koike warned that the metropolitan government might have no choice but to take strong measures such as a citywide lockdown, depending on the situation.

With 11 of the 41 cases reported Wednesday linked to Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, metropolitan government officials have conducted an on-site inspection at the hospital. Meanwhile, five of the new cases involved people who traveled abroad recently.

