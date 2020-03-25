Japanese Citizens Rushing to Return Home from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., March 25 (Jiji Press)--Narita International Airport was crowded by Japanese citizens returning from the United States on Wednesday, one day before Japan extends measures to limit entry into the country to people coming across the Pacific.

A 46-year-old Tokyo corporate worker who had been stationed in New York returned to Japan two days earlier than initially planned.

"I think they are necessary measures (to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus), although they should have been implemented a bit earlier," he said.

A 45-year-old man working at a company in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, said he wrapped up his business in Philadelphia one week earlier than scheduled so he could unconditionally go home after arriving at the airport near Tokyo.

Similarly, a business owner in Yokohama, 62, finished staying at his vacation house in Hawaii with his family members ahead of schedule.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]