Japan to Advise against All Nonessential Travel Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to advise its people to refrain from nonessential travel to anywhere in the world amid the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, it was learned on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry plans to raise its travel alert for the entire world to level 2 for the first time ever, informed sources said.

The move comes as many countries are tightening border controls to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"If you leave Japan now, you may be unable to return home, because of measures (implemented by other countries) against the new coronavirus," a senior ministry official said.

In Peru, about 230 Japanese travelers are now stranded, after the Latin American country closed its borders in the fight against the coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]