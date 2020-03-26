Over 100 People Held for Unauthorized Drone Flights in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested or took other action against 115 people for civil aviation law violations linked to unauthorized drone flights in 2019, up 31 from the previous year, government data showed Thursday.

The National Police Agency tally included 51 foreigners, of whom 19, the largest group, were Chinese, followed by seven from the United States.

Last year, the number of cases that led to the police actions stood at 111. Of them, 54 cases happened as offenders tried to take commemorative pictures, while 34 cases were flight operation exercises, according to the NPA data.

It does not appear that restrictions on drone flights in Japan are widely known to foreign tourists.

To address the problem, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has created posters in English saying that flying drones without permission is prohibited in principle almost across the Japanese capital. The posters are hung at airports and elsewhere.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]