Animal Abuse Cases in Japan Hit Record 105 in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of animal abuse cases recognized and revealed by police across Japan in 2019 rose by 21 from the previous year to a record 105, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

In the animal protection law violation cases, actions, including arrest, were taken on 126 people, up by 32.

"There has been an increase in the number of animal abuse reports from members of the public who watched on social media videos showing animals being mistreated," an NPA official said.

Of the total, 66 cases involved abuse against cats and 27 against dogs. Other abused animals included a rabbit, a horse, a goat and a ferret. Animals were abandoned in 49 cases, were not properly fed or not raised in healthy conditions in 36 cases, and killed or injured in 20 cases.

In July last year, a jobless man was arrested by the police department of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, for his alleged abuse against his pet parakeet, including throwing it. An online video showing the abuse, which was posted by the man himself, was watched by a number of people, leading to his arrest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]