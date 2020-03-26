Tokyo Superstores to Stay Open over Weekend; Amusement Parks, Cinemas Not

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Supermarkets and convenience stores decided Thursday to stay open basically as usual, in the wake of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request for residents in the capital not to leave home over the weekend.

Meanwhile, operators of entertainment facilities, such as movie theaters and amusement parks, responded to Wednesday's "stay-at-home" request by making temporary closure decisions.

"We're going to do business as usual because we're supplying goods indispensable for daily lives," said an official of supermarket giant Aeon Co. <8267>.

Rival Ito-Yokado Co., which has already introduced reduced business hours for some of its stores, will continue its services as well.

So will grocery store operator Life Corp. <8194>, although the company will refrain from handing out sales flyers for 121 outlets in the Tokyo metropolitan area between Saturday and April 3 "to ease in-store congestion and maintain the stable supply of goods."

