Kanagawa Pref. to Also Issue Stay-at-Home Request

Yokohama, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said Thursday that he intends to request residents of the prefecture south of Tokyo not to leave their homes for nonessential purposes this weekend.

The move, aimed at helping contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, follows a stay-at-home request for Tokyo citizens for the weekend announced by Yuriko Koike, governor of the Japanese capital, on Wednesday.

"I want to send out basically the same message as Tokyo's," Kuroiwa told reporters at the prefectural government office in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa. The prefecture is expected to officially announce the request later on Thursday.

Motohiro Ono, governor of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, revealed the same day that the prefecture is also considering requesting citizens to stay home over the weekend, among other measures. The prefecture will hold a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters later in the day to decide specific measures, he said.

Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, is also considering issuing a stay-at-home request. Meanwhile, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, plans to urge its residents not to visit Tokyo this weekend.

