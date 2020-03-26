Flyers from Narita Down 72.7 Pct in First 21 Days of March

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who exited Japan on flights from Narita International Airport in the first 21 days of March plummeted 72.7 pct from a year before to 261,700, heavily affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the operator of the airport said Thursday.

The number of takeoffs from and landings at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in the same period through last Saturday sank 33.8 pct to 6,828, according to the preliminary data released by Narita International Airport Corp.

By area, the size of drop in the number of people who flew to South Korea was the largest, at 92.5 pct, followed by those to Taiwan, at 92.2 pct, those to Hong Kong, at 89.0 pct, and those to mainland China, at 86.9 pct.

The combined number of flyers to Asia, including the Middle East, decreased 64.7 pct.

Drops of 58.1 pct, 57.1 pct and 37.5 pct were logged for passengers who left Japan on trans-Pacific flights, those headed for Europe and those headed for Oceania, respectively.

