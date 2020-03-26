Japan Launches Coronavirus Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday established a headquarters to oversee the fight against the new coronavirus, under a special law that was revised recently to boost efforts to contain the virus.

The launch of the headquarters, which comprises all cabinet ministers, is one of the procedures needed to allow the prime minister to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who heads the headquarters, is set to instruct officials to draw up a basic policy on how to prevent an "overshoot," or an explosive rise in coronavirus cases.

The focal point is whether the prime minister will declare a state of emergency, which allows the government to impose restrictions on the private rights of citizens.

It is the first time for the government to set up a headquarters under the special law, which was enacted in 2012. The law on measures against new influenza strains was revised earlier this month to cover the novel coronavirus as well.

