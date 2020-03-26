Tokyo Sees 47 New Coronavirus Cases, Another Daily High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven people have been newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, hitting another high in the daily number of new cases in the Japanese capital, informed sources said Thursday.

The pace of increase in Tokyo accelerated from 17 on Tuesday and 41 on Wednesday. The capital's total exceeded 250 on Thursday, much higher than in any other prefecture in the country.

At a hurriedly called press conference Wednesday evening, Governor Yuriko Koike asked Tokyo residents to avoid leaving home for nonessential purposes over the coming weekend.

In the greater Tokyo area, Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said Thursday that he also plans to request the prefecture's residents to stay home over the weekend. The Saitama and Chiba prefectural governments are also considering a similar request.

