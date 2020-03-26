JR Tokai Sees Shinkansen Passengers Halved in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line between March 1 and Wednesday tumbled 55 pct from a year earlier, Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, said Thursday.

The sharp drop reflects self-restraint on business and sightseeing trips amid the spreading novel coronavirus outbreak.

The cumulative number of passengers on the Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo and Osaka from April 1 last year to Wednesday fell 3 pct, indicating that the full fiscal 2020 passenger count will be worse than the previous year's result.

JR Tokai also said that so far in March sales at its retail units, such as Tokai Kiosk Co., have shrank about 60 pct and the average occupancy rate at group hotels in Nagoya, where the railway operator is based, has plunged below 40 pct.

