G-20 Leaders Vow to "Do Whatever It Takes" to Contain Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies on Thursday vowed to "do whatever it takes" to contain the novel coronavirus that is raging across the globe and to spend over 5 trillion dollars to minimize the pandemic's impacts on the global economy.

In a joint statement issued after their emergency videoconference, the G-20 leaders said, "Combating this pandemic calls for a transparent, robust, coordinated, large-scale and science-based global response in the spirit of solidarity," calling the coronavirus crisis "unprecedented." They said they are determined to present "a united front" against the common threat.

"The G-20 is committed to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic," working with international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations, the statement said. Noting that the virus "respects no borders," the leaders said, "We are determined to spare no effort, both individually and collectively."

"We are injecting over 5 trillion dollars," including fiscal spending and credit guarantees, into the global economy "to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic," the leaders said.

"We will continue to conduct bold and large-scale fiscal support," and cooperate to increase funding for research and development for vaccines and medicines to fight the coronavirus, they said.

