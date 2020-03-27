Stranded Japanese Nationals to Leave Peru Sat. or Later

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nationals now stranded in Peru due to the fallout from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus will likely be able to leave the South American country aboard a chartered commercial flight on Saturday or later, officials at the Japanese embassy in Lima said Thursday.

Following the Peruvian government's declaration of a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic on March 15, travel has been strictly restricted.

International flights have been suspended as part of the restrictions, leaving some 260 Japanese nationals stuck in Peru, with 120 of them in Lima, the nation's capital, some 80 in Cusco, a city close to Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and some 60 in other areas of the country, the officials said. They are staying at hotels and other facilities.

The chartered aircraft will fly from Cusco to Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, via Lima. Those using the flight will have to pay fees from their own pockets--50,000 yen for the Cusco-Lima part and 250,000 yen for travel from Lima to Mexico City, the officials said.

Those who are in areas other than Lima and Cusco will unlikely be able to board the plane because they have no means to reach the two cities due to the travel restrictions, which have made long-distance bus services also unavailable.

