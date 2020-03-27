Toyota, Honda to Extend N. American Plant Closures over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> separately said Thursday that they will extend the suspensions of plants in North America in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese automakers believe that further production adjustments are necessary as new vehicle sales in North America continue slumping due to restrictions on outings and other measures in place in the region as part of the efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Toyota will keep all plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico shut until April 17. The factories, which have been closed since Monday, were initially slated to go back online on April 6.

Honda will continue closing 10 U.S. and Canadian plants until April 6. Operations at the plants were originally planned to be suspended for eight days until Monday next week.

