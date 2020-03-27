Hanshin Tigers' Fujinami, 2 Teammates Test Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and two of his teammates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first professional baseball players in Japan found infected with the virus.

The confirmation of their infections could lead to a further delay in the opening of this year's regular season for Japanese professional baseball. Fujinami, 25, was found to have the virus on Thursday. Sources in the professional baseball world revealed the other two players' infections on Friday.

The Tigers need to identify people who had close contact with the three players, possibly including members of other professional baseball teams that had games with the Tigers, the sources said.

A doctor advised Fujinami to take a coronavirus test after he complained of a weak sense of smell.

According to the Tigers, based in the city of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, the two teammates, who dined with Fujinami on March 14 and showed similar symptoms, were also advised to visit a medical institution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]