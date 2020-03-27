Tokyo Lockdown Would Have Huge Economic Impact: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed Friday his concerns over economic damage from a possible lockdown of Tokyo amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

"If a lockdown is enforced in the Japanese capital, that would deal a further serious blow to the country's economy," Abe told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. "I will deal with the situation with the same sense of crisis as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike," he said.

Abe said that the current coronavirus situation is not so serious as to require him to declare a state of emergency, an action allowed under a special law that was revised earlier this month for boosting the efforts for the fight against the new coronavirus.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the situation is now about to meet one of the two conditions for declaring a state of emergency, which is that the coronavirus spread is feared to cause serious damage to people's lives and health.

Meanwhile, he said the other condition has not been met, noting that the country is still not in a situation in which a rapid spread of the coronavirus across the country is having tremendous impacts on people's lives and the country's economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]