New Sony Recruits to Wait at Home amid Virus Crisis

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--More than 400 new Sony Corp. <6758> employees who are set to join the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant in April will be asked to wait at home for a month amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, company sources said Friday.

The move comes also because it is difficult to conduct a training program for the new workers, with many existing employees also working at home, the sources said.

The request will cover 444 new recruits slated to be assigned to Sony's electronics department, which handles semiconductors, cameras and mobile phones, according to the sources. They will be paid in full during the waiting period, and their training will be conducted in May or later.

Sony also ordered 20,000 current employees at its domestic electronics department to work at home from Friday until the end of April, partly because the Tokyo metropolitan government recently issued a request for residents of the Japanese capital to refrain from nonessential outings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Employees at Sony's factories and stores are not subject to the teleworking order.

