Japan Parliament Passes FY 2020 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted the government's fiscal 2020 general-account budget, with record spending of 102,658 billion yen.

The budget was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

The government is set to fully start work soon to compile a supplementary budget for the year starting next month that will finance additional stimulus measures to prop up the Japanese economy hit hard by impacts of the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]